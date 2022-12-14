Vancouver police say driver in downtown crash was impaired at 10 a.m.

The driver involved in a single-vehicle crash in downtown Vancouver Wednesday was impaired at 10 a.m., according to police.

The Vancouver Police Department's Traffic Unit posted a picture on Twitter of a silver Porsche on a sidewalk with significant damage to the passenger side and a shattered windshield.

"This driver was well over twice the legal limit. This is the second time in less than two years he is facing criminal charges for impaired driving," the social media post says.

"He was the only occupant in the vehicle and was uninjured."

According to ICBC, 64 people die each year in the province due to alcohol-related crashes and roughly one-in-four fatal collisions involve alcohol.

"Almost a third of these happen in the summer and some occur during the December holidays," the insurer's website says.

Fines for driving while impaired range from $600 to $4,060, and additional consequences can include jail time, mandatory rehabilitation, and the installation of a device that requires a driver to provide an alcohol-free breath sample before starting the ignition.