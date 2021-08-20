Vancouver police searching for panhandler who allegedly attacked driver
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a panhandler who allegedly threw a bottle at a driver's head in downtown Vancouver earlier this month.
Authorities said the victim was driving on West Georgia Street near the Vancouver Art Gallery on Aug. 6 when a man walked in front of his vehicle, preventing him from leaving.
"The suspect stood in front of the victim's car, gestured aggressively, then began screaming at the driver," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release.
"The driver managed to manoeuver away. That's when the suspect allegedly hurled a bottle through the driver's window and struck him in the head."
Authorities said the victim was injured, but did not require hospitalization.
On Thursday, police released dash cam video of the altercation. The driver can be heard asking, "Could you move out of the way please, sir?" and telling him he doesn't have any change before the situation escalates.
Police described the suspect as a slim, 5'8" tall white man with unkempt hair who was wearing a teal-coloured hoodie and loose jeans. In the video, he appears to be holding a bottle of Powerade.
