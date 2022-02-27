Vancouver police seek witnesses, victims after string of 'completely unprovoked' attacks Saturday afternoon

Vancouver police are asking victims and witnesses to come forward after a "40-minute crime spree" in the city's Fairview neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

The Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Sunday that a 38-year-old man was accused of attacking "at least five women" and causing thousands of dollars in property damage.

“These were unprovoked attacks. They would have been terrifying for these victims. Absolutely terrifying,” said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin.

“We believe we have five victims right now, but if there’s any one else that was a victim of this, please come forward and call our investigators.”

Police are also appealing for witnesses and people with dash cam or cell phone video of the incidents to come forward.

Calls about the incidents began coming in around noon on Saturday, police said. The callers reported a man, "possibly in psychosis," who was "smashing glass and destroying property" near the intersection of Oak Street and West Broadway, according to police.

“The suspect allegedly approached a 40-year-old woman in her car,” Visintin said. “He banged on her car, jumped on her car and made shooting gestures at her. And when she drove away this suspect allegedly chased her down the street.”

About 30 minutes later, police said, the suspect allegedly chased joggers, smashing the front door of an apartment building in which they had taken refuge.

The sounds of shattering glass and sprinting in the hallways were the first indications resident Karen Macdonald had that something was amiss.

She said a man was chasing women through the building, following them into stairwells before the women ran back outside.

“He chased them down Oak Street. They were crossing back and forth in heavy traffic,” Macdonald said. “They ended up jumping in a car saying, ‘Please help us.’”

She said the terrifying rampage has shaken her sense of security in her own home.

“I was reaching out to friends yesterday. Like, please, I need somebody,” Macdonald said. “My boss called me and was like, ‘Are you OK?’ And I’m like, ‘No.’”

According to police, the man turned his wrath on others.

"A woman who witnessed that incident was then accosted by the suspect, who allegedly cornered her and demanded her phone," police said in their news release.

The suspect soon approached a woman who was walking on Oak Street, grabbed her by the hair and punched her, police alleged. The 25-year-old victim broke free and fled to a nearby building with the help of a bystander, according to the VPD.

Police said investigators are hoping to speak with the bystander.

The suspect allegedly pursued people through the building's hallways and stairwells, threatening them and brandishing a piece of broken glass.

Officers located the man outside a building near Oak Street and West 10th Avenue, and arrested him after a brief struggle, police said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of glass cuts and because officers believed he was in psychosis, police said. He has since been taken to jail.

“Thankfully, nobody was physically injured during these frightening incidents, however VPD Victim Services staff are working with all of the victims to lend support and deal with the emotional trauma that will likely follow,” said Visintin. “So far, investigators have identified five victims, but we believe there are more victims, and dozens of witnesses, who fled in fear before VPD officers arrived.”

Anyone who has not yet spoken to police and has information or dash cam video from the area should contact police at 604-717-4021, the VPD said.