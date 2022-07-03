Vancouver police service dog named after Calgary police officer

A Vancouver Transit Police service dog has a special connection to the Calgary Police Service.

That's because Harnett, a two year old German shorthaired pointer, was named after Sgt. Andrew Harnett, the Calgary police officer killed in the line of duty on New Year's Eve 2020.

On that night, Harnett was struck by a vehicle that fled a traffic stop, and subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Vancouver Transit Police posted videos on Twitter and YouTube featuring Harnett and his human partner Constable Lisa McKay on the job.

"Her favourite thing in the world is the ball," said McKay. "She loves coming to work and working for the ball.

"She loves going on the train, walking through the stations, seeing people and then, at the end of the day, she loves to come outside and chase the birds."

Harnett is a rookie service dog who just graduated Thursday. He's the 10th police service dog in the history of the department, according to a video posted on Twitter by Vancouver Transit Police.

"We wish to thank the Metro Vancouver Transit Police for honouring Sgt. Andrew Harnett in the naming of a police service dog in his memory," said the Calgary police and Harnett's family in a statement.

"We will never forget the ultimate sacrifice Andrew made and it brings us comfort knowing he will be remembered in Vancouver as well,"