Watchdog investigating after transit police shoot assault suspect in downtown Vancouver

A man who was shot by police in Vancouver’s Gastown Monday had allegedly gone on a violent assault spree and brandished a weapon, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The VPD, along with the Metro Vancouver Transit Police, were called to West Cordova street near Cambie at around 10:15 p.m

“Officers from both departments engaged the suspect and shots were fired by Metro Vancouver Transit Police,” said Cst. Amanda Steed of the MVTP.

According to the VPD, the suspect had attacked several people before officers showed up.

"We had a report that a woman was slapped in the face, we had a report that this man approached a cyclist and assaulted the cyclist,” said Sgt. Steve Addison of the VPD.

“We believe the man tried to start a fight in front of the Metropole pub,” he added.

The 23-year-old suspect was taken to hospital and is expected to survive, while no police officers were injured.

Neither police force would say what type of weapon the man was allegedly wielding.

"We don’t want to disclose at this point what it was reported to have been because when people come forward we need to make sure what they're saying comes from their own memories and their own versions,” said Addison

“We don’t need to plant ideas in their head,”

The Independent Investigations Office has begun a probe into the shooting.

"What was the interaction between the individual and the police? What if anything did the individual do that justified the use of potentially lethal force against him? said Ronald MacDonald, the IIO's chief civilian investigator.

“Those are the very questions that we're asking.”

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477

VPD’s major crimes unit is now investigating the alleged offences by the suspect before the shooting, Any witnesses or victims who have not yet spoken to police are urged to call 604-717-2541.