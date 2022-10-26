Vancouver police trying to identify woman found dead near Spanish Banks

Police in Vancouver are asking for help identifying a woman who was found dead nearly a month ago.

On Sept. 29, police say a tug boat crew found the woman floating in the water near Spanish Banks.

"Paramedics and Vancouver Fire and Rescue Service attempted to revive the woman, but were unsuccessful," according to a media release sent Wednesday.

The woman is described as Black, between 30 and 40 years old and weighing between 175 and 200 pounds with brown eyes and curly, black hair.

According to authorities, an orange life vest and an inflatable kayak were also located near where the body was found.

A composite sketch has been released "showing what she looked like at the time of death," the Vancouver Police Department's statement says.

Anyone who recognizes the sketch is asked to call 604-717-2533.