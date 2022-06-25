Vancouver police video adds to timeline of missing Indigenous woman Tatyanna Harrison

The mother of missing Indigenous woman Tatyanna Harrison has collaborated with the Vancouver Police Department to release a new video documenting her daughter's disappearance.

In addition to rehashing details already known about the case, the video reveals two additional sightings of the missing 20-year-old in Vancouver in April.

Harrison was reported missing on May 3, but she had been out of contact with her mother for more than a month at that point.

The timeline of events laid out in the video begins on Feb. 3 in Surrey, when Harrison spoke with Surrey RCMP officers near the intersection of King George Boulevard and Bolivar Road, telling them she had nowhere to stay.

From Feb. 9 to 22, she stayed at a shelter at 875 Terminal Ave. in Vancouver and was often seen with a male companion, according to the video.

On Feb. 23, Harrison used an RBC bank machine at 398 West Broadway, the video states. The next entry in the timeline is on March 23, when she visited the RBC branch at Main and Hastings streets in Vancouver to report a lost bank card.

Police have previously shared details of this encounter, releasing surveillance images of a man believed to have been with her during the bank visit.

As of the release of the video Saturday, the witness has not been identified, police said.

On March 24, Harrison texted her mother from a new phone number. That was the last time her mother Natasha Harrison heard from her, but it was not the last time she was seen in Vancouver.

On April 7, park rangers spoke with Tatyanna Harrison in Robson Park, near the intersection of Kingsway and Carolina Street, where she had been staying in a tent with a man, according to the video.

"Tatyanna was referred to an outreach centre in Vancouver, but there's no indication that she went," said Det. Kevin Boyle of the VPD's missing persons unit, in the video.

Harrison was next seen meeting up with a friend at the Grand Union Pub near Abbott and West Hastings streets on April 22, according to the video. She was due to pick up her social assistance cheque on April 27, but never showed up to do so, police said.

“It is out of character for Tatyanna to have gone so long without speaking to her friends and family, who tell us her failure to reach out is an indication Tatyanna is in danger,” said VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin, in a news release Saturday.

“That’s why we’re renewing our appeals for anyone who has information about Tatyanna’s current location or previous activities to come forward.”

Police describe Harrison as an Indigenous woman with brown eyes and a slim build. She stands 5'1" and had medium-length auburn hair when she was last seen, though the style and colour of her hair may have changed since then, police said.

Anyone who has seen Harrison, knows where she is, or has any other information that can help locate her should call the VPD's dedicated tip line at 604-717-2530, police said.

Tips can also be provided by emailing vpd.missing@vpd.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.