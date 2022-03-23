Vancouver Pride Society plans return of in-person parade, festival this summer

The organizers of Vancouver's annual Pride parade and festival say they are planning for "business as usual" this summer, after two years of primarily virtual celebrations prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vancouver Pride Society said in a news release Wednesday that the theme of its 44th annual festivities will be "Together Again."

"It is meant to highlight the excitement and importance around gathering for in-person, community-focused events again in 2022," reads the statement.

That includes the return of the annual parade and festival at Sunset Beach, which drew an estimated 400,000 spectators in previous years.

The society says it will continue to offer virtual programming throughout the festival and "is committed to ensuring everything the organization creates and delivers is as accessible and inclusive as possible."

“Each year in Vancouver, the Pride festival offers an opportunity for our community to come together in inclusivity and unity,” said Lee Keple, the society's interim executive director, in the release.

“For the past two Pride seasons, we’ve had to adapt the festival in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, curating and delivering virtual and at-home programming. As public health restrictions lift here in British Columbia, a safe return of public events is highly-anticipated for the diverse 2SLGBTQAI+ communities we serve. Our theme this year aims to celebrate the beauty that comes in reuniting and uplifting these communities.”

The society is currently accepting nominations for grand marshals of this year's parade. Anyone who wishes to nominate an individual or group that has "made a positive difference" in local 2SLGBTQAI+ communities can do so before April 15 using the society's online form.