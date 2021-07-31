Vancouver Pride Week concludes with 'decentralized' Pride Parade

For the second year in a row, Vancouver's iconic Pride Parade will not be following its traditional route through the city's West End because of COVID-19.

This year, however, organizers are still planning a parade; one they say will be a "decentralized" version of the usual event.

All week, the Vancouver Pride Society has been holding in-person and virtual events around the city, including three "pride lounges," an art walk and a market.

"Of course, the highlight of pride weekend is always the parade, and so we are going to have a decentralized parade," said Michelle Fortin, co-chair of the Vancouver Pride Society.

"The theme this year is 'choose your pride,'" she added. "So, the idea is that people can celebrate in a way that makes sense to them, that is safe to them."

The society is asking people to take pictures and videos of themselves celebrating Pride and share them on social media with the hashtag #VanPride.

On Sunday, from noon to 2 p.m. - when the Pride Parade typically takes place - hosts spread out around the city will play the videos in a livestream on the pride society's website and Facebook page.

Fortin said some of the sponsors and non-profit groups that typically have large floats in the parade have recorded videos for the decentralized version, as have members of the community.

More information on this year's Pride Parade can be found on the Vancouver Pride Society website.