Vancouver Recital Society cancels Russian pianist’s concert over invasion of Ukraine

The Vancouver Recital Society has been trying to bring Russian piano prodigy Alexander Malofeev to The Orpheum Theatre since the 20-year-old was just a young teenager.

"Well, actually I've been trying to get him here for at least six or seven years,” said Leila Getz, the society’s artistic director.

Twice over the last two years, VRS had Malofeev booked for shows but had to cancel because of the pandemic.

With gathering restrictions easing, the society was hoping the third time would be the charm and lined Malofeev up for a concert in early August.

But just before tickets were to go on sale, Russia invaded Ukraine.

"It's just unfortunate that they have a deranged leader who is causing so much havoc in this world,” said Getz. “And I don't want to send one ruble to Russia. I stand by the Ukrainians. We at the VRS stand with the Ukrainians."

The society worried about anti-war protestors potentially disrupting the concert – in part because Malofeev hasn’t publicly denounced the Russian invasion.

New York’s Metropolitan Opera has cut ties with some Russian performers since the war began, but Getz believes the move by VRS might be a first for a small company.

On social media, the decision has been both praised by those who support the recital society – and condemned by others who think it’s not fair for a young musician to suffer the consequences of his government’s actions.

Malofeev and his family live in Moscow, under Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian regime, where criticizing the government can have serious consequences.

"God knows what the repercussions would be on his family. And he's a pianist for god's sake. He's not a politician,” said Getz. “His job is to play the piano and make great music."

If and when the geopolitical situation improves, the recital society hopes to welcome Malofeev to The Orpheum so local classical music fans can appreciate his enormous talent in person.