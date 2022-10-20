Vancouver rentals: Boat 'apartment' near Granville Island listed at $200 a month

One of the latest apartment rental listings to pop up on Facebook Marketplace isn't an apartment at all—but it's making some waves online.

A boat is being advertised on the site for those who are "slightly adventurous" and "don't want to pay a fortune in rent."

The posting went up earlier this week as a "one bed, one bath apartment" near Granville Island for $200 a month, but moorage is not included.

The 28-foot Silverton Command Bridge vessel has "Happy Hour" painted on the front of it and comes unfurnished.

"She is equipped with a very comfortable and spacious V-berth that comfortably sleeps two to three people and a lounge area with a large table that also converts into a single bed," the post reads.

The listing also mentions that the boat has a "good sized bathroom" and a kitchen area equipped with a propane stove, BBQ and microwave.

"She also boasts a large spacious back deck with a full retractable cover…and open front deck," the post continues.

While moorage is not included, the poster estimates it would cost approximately $250 for potential renters to find their own moorage.

"She has the power to take you wherever you want your backyard to be," the listing reads. "Explore B.C. and life for cheap."

The poster says they're open to both short and long-term rentals.