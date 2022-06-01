Vancouver restaurant books hundreds of reservations in 1 day after being named Canada's best

A Vancouver restaurant that recently topped Canada's Best Restaurants List says it booked hundreds of reservations in just one day.

Published on Main took the top spot after the list was revealed at a Toronto event Monday night. The list, determined by a team of 100 judges, is the focus of the biannual publication, Canada's 100 Best Restaurants.

It's the first time a Vancouver restaurant claimed the No. 1 spot.

Since the list came out, staff at the restaurant say they've seen "a crazy influx of attention," booking more than 700 reservations online on Tuesday alone.

As of Wednesday morning, standard reservations for two people were booked nearly three weeks in advance. Fridays and Saturdays were booked even further out, however.

"It hasn't really hit us yet," restaurant wine director Jayton Paul told CTV News Vancouver. "We know what we’re doing here and we really believe in our program. So, the best is yet to come."

Paul said all staff members have worked hard since the establishment opened in 2019, just months before restaurants were forced to close or adapt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published describes its dining experience as "contemporary with a focus on local and sustainable" with seasonal and foraged ingredients.

"Not only does our chef do a lot of the foraging for us but we have a team of people that we work with throughout the year to get certain things like, right now, morels and fiddleheads," Paul said.

"Throughout the seasons you see a lot of chanterelle mushrooms, meadowsweet, grapefruit spruce all these things that we can use, preserve, pickle or cure to be able to work with later in the year."

In spite of pandemic setbacks, Paul said staff at the restaurant continued to "push for the level of dining (they wanted) to see in Vancouver."

"Obviously we're in this position because we really believe in ourselves be cause we really believe in what we're doing," he said.

In total, 22 B.C. restaurants made the list and 11 B.C. bars were recognized on a list titled Canada's 50 Best Bars.