Vancouver's airport ranked best in North America by customer surveys

The Vancouver International Airport has been ranked as the best airport in North America.

The 2021 World Airport Award ranking, by Skytrax, came thanks to customer survey ratings.

The awards “are regarded as a quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities,” according to the Skytrax website.

Surveys were completed by those using the airport between August 2020 and July 2021.

YVR was also awarded a COVID-19 distinction award, along with several other airports.

“The survey evaluates traveller experiences across different … performance indicators - from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate,” continues the SkyTrax award details page.

The survey included questions about ease of transit to the terminal, security wait times, luggage cart and taxi availability, staff friendliness, lounge availability and more.

This year’s survey also included questions related to COVID-19. Specifically, it asked about COVID-19 signage, enforcement of face masks, availability of hand sanitizer, enforcement of social distancing, and washroom cleanliness, among others.

Airports do not pay to be involved in the evaluation or award process, according to Skytrax, which first started giving out the awards in 1999.