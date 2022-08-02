Vancouver's annual mural festival is back, and here's what you need to know
Vancouver's annual mural festival is back, and this year's art celebration includes 11 days of parties, tours and more.
The festival starts Thursday, and is on until Sunday, Aug. 14.
According to organizers, the 2022 event features more than 30 new murals installed throughout the city.
While most think of the event as a tour of public art, there's also a lineup of more than 150 visual and performing artists, the festival group says.
WHERE TO SEE THE MURALS
The new murals from 50 artists are set up in eight Vancouver neighbourhoods:
- Cambie Village
- Downtown
- Marpole
- Mount Pleasant
- North Shore
- River District
- Strathcona
- West End
There are tours in those neighbourhoods, and tickets are for sale online. https://vanmuralfest.ca/mural-tours Those who'd rather go on their own can download an app that serves as an event guide. The app has photos of the murals as well as details about the artist and their work. https://vanmuralfest.ca/app
ASSOCIATED EVENTS
This year's festival includes a "City Centre Hub" at the site of a former motel on Main Street. The first 10 days of events will be held here, near 6th Avenue.
Those shows, which start after 5 p.m., are:
- Circus and Flow Show
- Open artist studios (four days)
- Music BC Showcase
- Wundrkut Forever Society presents Red Bull Dance Your Style Vancouver Qualifier
- Holden Courage Graffiti Jam (two days)
- Bye Felicia Drag Brunch and Tea Dance
- Flamenco Dance Night
- Tongue Market
- SNAG Art Battle and Market
- Soda Pop Pride
- 100 Collective Live
- Razzle Dazzle Dance Party
- Public Disco Takeover
On the final day of the festival, organizers are throwing an hours-long, all-ages street party on the Granville Promenade between Smith and Helmcken streets.
There will also be an after party on the last day, and arts-driven talks hosted through the festival at a variety of locations.