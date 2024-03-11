Vancouver's cruise season kicks off with arrival of Disney Wonder

Cruise ships are once again docking in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour as the industry prepares for a record-breaking season.

The Disney Wonder is scheduled to arrive Monday morning to kick off the year. It will be the first of 329 cruise ships scheduled to dock at the Canada Place terminal, which will attract approximately 1.27 million people, up two per cent from 2023.

Last season, the industry saw the return to full vessels after years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

According to the Port of Vancouver, the cruise industry injects an average of almost $3 million into the local economy for each ship visit, while also providing nearly 7,000 jobs across Canada, $300 million in wages, and contributing $840 million to Canada’s GDP.

The Disney Wonder will travel to San Diego before coming back in May to start its weekly itinerary from Vancouver to Alaska.

The season will gradually pick up over the coming months. Several vessels are scheduled to depart Vancouver in March and April before the terminals are filled on a daily basis beginning on May 1.