Vancouver's operating revenues dropped $90M last year: report

New financial data shows operating revenues for the City of Vancouver dropped by $90 million, in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart says the city was able to save some money through more than 18-hundred layoffs and the deferral of expensive capital projects as well as city council taking a 10 per cent pay cut.

Stewart says the city is in much better shape than this time last year.

A report on the city's budget says it expects the pandemic to continue to negatively affect non-tax revenues in to 2021.