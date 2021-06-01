Vancouver's Playland reopening next weekend with limited capacity in spite of travel rules still being in place

After cancelling its first reopening due to COVID-19, Vancouver's annual amusement park is gearing up for its new launch date next weekend.

Playland announced Monday it will reopen on June 11 with significantly reduced capacity and only on limited days.

Initially, the park was going to open on May 1. That plan was postponed over concerns people would break provincial rules on travel to visit the amusement park. Those rules prohibit travel between three health zones across B.C.

The park's reopening comes days before the earliest possible date those travel rules will be lifted, which is June 15. However, unlike one month ago, locals are now encouraged to travel recreationally inside their region.

To kick off the season, Playland will only be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It's expected fair organizers will add more opening days throughout the summer.

Tickets for specific dates and time slots must be purchased online ahead of time. Masks must be worn in lines and on rides and are recommended throughout the park.

Passes start at just under $30 for kid-friendly rides and go up to $40 for "thrill seekers."

Some of the rides expected to be open include the iconic wooden roller-coaster, Music Express, Enterprise, Breakdance, Gladiator and Revelation.

Last year, Playland delayed its opening to July because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the annual Pacific National Exhibition operated as a drive-thru experience.