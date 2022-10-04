Vancouver's PNE is launching a new winter fair this December

Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition will be home to a brand new winter fair this December, the organization announced Tuesday.

The 10-day, evenings-only fair kicks off on Dec. 14, and will feature a variety of holiday events including concerts, a marketplace, carollers and a nightly tree-lighting ceremony.

"We are very excited to announce the inaugural PNE Winter Fair, building on the 112-year summer fair tradition we believe that our new winter event will be a place where British Columbians will build memories celebrating the holiday season," said Shelley Frost, PNE president and CEO, in a news release.

Tickets for the fair, which will run from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. over the 10 days, go on sale this Thursday. Each $15 ticket includes most entertainment, except for the nightly concerts. Tickets for those range from $39 to $69 and feature artists like Tom Cohrane, Jann Arden and The Tenors.

"After two years of COVID drive-through winter events, it was important for us to define our permanent place in the holiday event landscape," Frost said.

"This event will be a significant annual addition to the PNE’s year-long programming and will mean that hundreds of new jobs will be created and millions of dollars in positive economic impact will be generated into the regional economy."