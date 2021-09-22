Vancouver's temporary pandemic patios to become annual summer fixture

The temporary patios that helped many Vancouver bars and restaurants survive the pandemic are becoming an annual summer fixture – though not every patio will be allowed to return next year.

Under a new program approved by city council this week, eligible establishments will be able to open seasonal patio space on either public or private property between April 1 and Oct. 31.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart said the temporary patio program created in response to the COVID-19 crisis launched a "new and vibrant patio culture" in Vancouver that the city is intent on maintaining.

"We're building on that success with a new annual summer patio program and ensuring residents and visitors can look forward to this new summer tradition for years to come,” Stewart said in a news release.

The city permitted nearly 700 temporary patios during the pandemic, but those permits are set to expire at the end of October.

When the seasonal program launches, there will be an application website to guide bars and restaurants through the process, with staff approving patios on a case-by-case basis.

In a news release, the City of Vancouver said it "may no longer be able to support some of the existing temporary patios," such as those attached to limited food establishments that don't have public restrooms.

It also said patios on "some arterial streets may not be viable as traffic volumes resume."

More details on the program, including the requirements bars and restaurants will have to meet in order to be eligible for seasonal patios, are expected to be shared in the coming weeks.