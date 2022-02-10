Vancouver's 'tiny shelter' pilot project for homeless population approved

Vancouver's city council has approved a pilot project to build "tiny shelters" as homes for those experiencing homelessness.

The shelters, similar to structures built in Los Angeles, will provide sleeping space for up to two people.

Ten of the structures will be built in the parking lot of the Lu'ma Native Housing Society on Terminal Avenue.

The project approved is a two-year trial, at a cost of $1.5 million. The funding will come from a pool of money raised by Vancouver's Empty Homes Tax.

City staff say the tiny shelters will be an option for people who can't access typical shelters, where spaces are limited because of COVID-19-related capacity restrictions.