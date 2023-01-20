Vancouver Special gutted by fire, officials say residents safe and uninjured

Residents of a Vancouver Special that erupted in flames Friday morning are all safe, according to fire officials, who are now investigating the cause of the blaze.

Fire crews arrived to the scene on St. George Street near South East Marine Drive around 3:30 a.m. to find flames shooting out of the two-storey home.

“We were worried about people being in there, occupants missing, and they were all accounted for,” Batt. Chief Chris Gill with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services told CTV News. “But once we had our first crews go inside the fire attack, the roof was falling and collapsing so we noticed that it going to be defensive mode.”

The home where the fire originated has been gutted, but crews were able to stop the flames from spreading to nearby houses.

Marine Drive was closed for several hours during the emergency response and has since reopened.