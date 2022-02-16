Vancouver SRO being torn down due to safety concerns
A single-room-occupancy hotel in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside that was expropriated in late 2020 by the city will be torn down due to safety concerns.
The city forced the Balmoral Hotel to close several years ago along with the neighbouring Regent hotel, due to safety issues, and later reached a settlement with the owners to expropriate the properties.
"Despite the city’s ongoing efforts to maintain the safety of the building, the decades of underinvestment and mismanagement by the building’s previous owners was irreversible," a statement from the city said.
"After receiving two, third party engineering reports on the current fire and structural risks it became clear that the building has deteriorated to the point that it poses a danger to the public and adjacent buildings."
The city says it'll take several months to remove the building and the site will eventually be redeveloped into new affordable housing.
-
'A terrible accident': Toddler in hospital after 20-foot fall in Ladysmith, B.C.A Crofton, B.C. family is thanking the community for its support after their youngest child fell roughly six meters (20 feet) over the weekend – fracturing her skull and dislocating her shoulder, among other injuries.
-
Innisfil declares Significant Weather EventThe Town of Innisfil declared a Significant Weather Event on Wednesday in anticipation of a messy mix of wintry weather.
-
Sault social services board on the hook for $165K damage done by homeless at local motelsA report to the local social services board asks for $165,000 in relief funding to help with repairs and renovations at two local motels that were used as temporary homeless shelters last fall.
-
'This is where I want to be': City of Lethbridge appoints new city managerThe City of Lethbridge has appointed a new city manager following the resignation of Craig Dalton.
-
Ontario’s Safe Employers receiving up to $1.5 billion rebateOntario's Safe Employers Program will receive a rebate from the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) surplus for the first time.
-
Students frustrated as Acadia faculty strike enters third weekThe strike by faculty at Acadia University has entered its third week, and with no progress, students are upset over lost time and money.
-
Waterloo Region sports facilities and organizations navigate loosening restrictionsThe province of Ontario is lifting proof of vaccination requirements, but local municipalities and sports organizations are still figuring out what that means for them.
-
Flames hope to continue winning streak Wednesday against DucksCan the Calgary Flames keep their winning streak going as they take on the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night?
-
Windsor Regional Hospital to gradually resume non-urgent surgeriesWith 4,194 people awaiting surgical dates at Windsor Regional Hospital, the hospital says it will now gradually resume non-emergency surgeries.