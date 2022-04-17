Vancouver store window shot at during attempted break-in, owner says

A business owner in Kitsilano is speaking out after discovering a bullet hole in a pane of glass at the front of her store that appears to be from an attempted break-in.

Brooke Floyd, who owns In Again Fashion on West 4th Avenue, says when she first saw the damage to her storefront earlier this month, she had no idea what had caused it.

"To me, it just looked like somebody maybe chucked something at the window and it cracked. It wasn't until the next day when the glass company sent someone out and the fellow told me, 'You know that's a bullet hole.' I was shocked," she says, adding the comment prompted her to review the store's security footage.

In the early hours of April 5, the store's camera captured a person reaching into a bag and pointing a gun at the window. Floyd says the would-be thieves were caught on camera twice in a two-hour period – once around 5 a.m. and again around 7 a.m. -- but both break-in attempts were unsuccessful.

"I was very thankful to the window didn't break and they didn't get in so nothing was stolen. But it was just so brazen to come back and do that in broad daylight," she says.

Floyd says the attempt makes her store the latest to be targeted in recent months, leaving many local business owners on edge.

The Vancouver Police Department has confirmed the incident is being investigated, but no suspects have been identified