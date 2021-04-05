Vancouver suspends licences of 2 restaurants that defied B.C.'s public health orders

Two Vancouver restaurants that defied B.C.'s public health order barring indoor dining have had their business licences suspended.

The city announced Monday that Gusto and Corduroy Lounge must remain closed until April 20. The suspension of their business licences came after Vancouver Coastal Health issued closure orders for both restaurants.

Gusto was the first rule-flouting restaurant to draw attention when owner Federico Fuoco spoke openly about his decision to continue serving customers on Thursday, telling CTV News he believes the service industry is being unfairly blamed for rising COVID-19 numbers.

"I feel that as a mature person, you can make your own decision," he said of his clientele. "They’re free to come and dine. If they feel safe to come at dine at my place, they can. If not, no one’s forcing them."

The business owner backpedaled over the weekend, announcing his restaurant would be complying with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's orders, but only after the local health authority ordered that Gusto be closed immediately.

Corduroy Lounge served customers inside on both Friday and Saturday. Video posted on social media showed patrons chanting "freedom" on Friday evening, and owner Rebecca Matthews speaking to patrons without a mask on.

This is a developing story and will be updated.