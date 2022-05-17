Vancouver teardown sells for $1.5 million within 'hours'
Even the real estate agent responsible for the sale is surprised by how quickly a $1.5-million teardown in Vancouver was snapped up.
The two-bedroom home on East Broadway, built in 1927, is uninhabitable. The boards of the wooden stairs are broken, the paint is peeling and stained with water-damage, the entrance is boarded up and weeds have sprouted on the roof.
But none of that mattered.
Usha Naidu of RE/MAX Crest Realty said she never had any doubt the ramshackle house would sell since what is being purchased is the land and not the unsightly abode.
"I knew it would go in a week or two, but not in a couple of hours,” she said.
Naidu said there were five interested parties, with the winning buyer offering full price with zero conditions.
“This is the new norm some of us will have to swallow and deal with, unfortunately,” said Naidu. “There are people who are willing to pay this price.”
She and her buyer are understandably happy about the swift sale.
Naidu says the buyer will likely build a new house on the lot, complete with two mortgage helpers – a legal basement suite and a laneway house.
-
Man breaks leg in fall down embankment on Walkley RoadThe Ottawa Fire Service says a rope crew helped rescue a man who fell down a steep drop near Walkley Road Tuesday evening.
-
One of three suspects in custody after break and enter caught on tapeOne person is in custody for allegedly breaking and entering after a Sarnia business owner saw they were being robbed in real-time thanks to a video surveillance system.
-
Indigenous partnerships discussed at petroleum conferenceThe Williston Basin Petroleum Conference has returned to Regina after three years away due to the pandemic.
-
'Most horrific': Alberta First Nation investigating after remains of children foundSaddle Lake Cree Nation in eastern Alberta is "actively researching and investigating" the deaths of at least 200 residential school children who never came home, as remains are being found in unmarked grave sites.
-
'That's momhood': Breastfeeding B.C. woman saves pet goose from eagle attackA front door camera at a home in British Columbia captured the moment when a woman saved her pet goose from an eagle attack, while also nursing her newborn.
-
Sask. campgrounds set to open for May long weekendJames Matyas says he’s excited to get away for the Victoria Day long weekend. He’ll be heading to Anglin Lake for three nights with a few other families.
-
-
Election signs defaced in Simcoe North triggering OPP investigationGreen Party candidate Krystal Brooks said someone vandalized the election signs on her front lawn with a racist message.
-
Man stabbed, walks into Forest Lawn McDonald'sA man who was stabbed walked into a Calgary McDonald's restaurant Tuesday and informed a staff member