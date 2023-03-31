Vancouver to be home base for 'The Last of Us' season 2

After the first season of “The Last of Us” generated big buzz and an economic boom for Alberta, it looks like British Columbia is next in line to host the production team.

Deadline reported Friday that the HBO series has picked Vancouver as home base for the next season, though it did not provide details on when filming will start.

In a statement, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said the city is "incredibly excited" to host the production.

“The Last of Us is one of the biggest productions ever filmed in Canada and one of the largest shows on television today," Sim said.

“The choice to move filming to Vancouver is a demonstration of our city’s continued strength in the film and television sector."

The post-apocalyptic drama is based on a 2013 video game, and was one of the largest film or television projects ever filmed in Canada when the first season kicked off in Calgary in July 2021.

HBO decided to renew the series, in which survivors of a pandemic try to save civilization, after airing just two episodes of the first season.

The New Yorker reported the budget for the season exceeded what HBO gave to each of the first five seasons of “Game of Thrones.”

According to a report out of Canmore, the town brought in $225,000 in net revenue after the show filmed there between Nov. 15-20, 2021.

Not only could Vancouver and surrounding areas stand to financially benefit from being the second series’ home base, the city would also get to host stars of the show Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

In recent interviews, the pair suggested filming for the second season could start at the end of this year.

The Vancouver mayor said he recently travelled to Los Angeles with the city's film commissioner, Geoff Teoli, and spoke with "several major studios and production companies" about opportunities in Hollywood North.

“Those meetings included representatives from Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. Discovery overseeing HBO, two of the forces behind one of the most popular and critically acclaimed shows on television this year," Sim said.

“As we look to the future, I’m confident that we will see even more productions decide to make their home in Vancouver.”