Vancouver to begin issuing fines over snowy sidewalks, officials say
Following Tuesday’s dumping of snow, the City of Vancouver says it will be cracking down on residents who fail to shovel their sidewalks in a timely fashion.
Manager of street operations Amy Sidwell said until now, inspectors have been taking an “educational” approach by issuing reminders, but that will be changing.
“Now we’re transitioning to looking at giving people fines if they’re non-compliant,” Sidwell said. “We’ve got inspectors out there right now.”
The city is asking people not to drive in the current conditions, leading to more people walking to get around.
“If people leave the snow on their sidewalks and people start to walking on it, it turns to ice quickly,” Sidwell said.
There were 26 complaints filed after Sunday’s snowfall and the city said it does not yet have data for Dec. 19 and 20.
After the last major snowstorm in November, the city received 908 complaints but did not hand out any fines.
The city is also in need of volunteers for the Snow Angel program, particularly in the Kingsway and Arbutus Ridge areas.
-
2 Calgarians win $2 million lotteries on same dayTwo Calgarians are celebrating after their numbers got chosen on the same day in two different lottery draws.
-
Lee’Marion Cain homicide investigation continues 1 year later: HRPOne year after Lee’Marion Shancez Cain, 8, was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle, the Halifax Regional Police says it is continuing its investigation into the homicide.
-
Guelph/Eramosa to charge repeat bylaw offendersGuelph/Eramosa Township has voted in favour of charging bylaw re-offenders for non-compliance.
-
OPP arrest man in connection to over $100,000 cash stolen from Goderich, Ont. homeA 41-year-old man from Goderich has been arrested in connection to a break-in which saw over $100,000 in Canadian currency stolen from a Goderich, Ont. home.
-
Two Saskatoon men charged after a high-risk searchSaskatoon Police Service have charged two 33-year-old men with over 70 charges after a drug trafficking investigation.
-
Negotiations for Wasaga Beach land sale end without agreementThe Town of Wasaga Beach and Bayloc Developments Inc. have ended negotiations for the sale of town-owned land at the beachfront after failing to agree on the timeline for the project.
-
20-year-old fatally shot in Scarborough last week identified by policePolice have identified a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot in Scarborough last week.
-
Manitoba man receives $500 bid for two bags of chips, including BuglesA Manitoba man has received a $500 bid for two bags of chips no longer available in Canada that he’s auctioning off to help those in need.
-
Sudbury, Ont., doctor says LTC care homes becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for psychiatric patientsOntario’s long-term care homes are feeling the effects of hospital overcrowding, a Sudbury doctor says, with severely ill and psychiatric patients being moved to LTC to free up hospital beds.