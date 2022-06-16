Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Vancouver and Toronto have been announced as among the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with venues hosting matches across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

Three Canadian cities were on the shortlist to earn a spot hosting matches for the next World Cup.

Vancouver will be hosting matches at BC Place, which hosted several FIFA Women’s World Cup matches in 2015. It has a capacity of around 54,000 and has an artificial surface.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart tweeted after the announcement that he “can’t wait to welcome fans and players to our city!”

Toronto will be hosting matches at the BMO Field, which hosts Toronto Argonauts and Toronto FC games. It can seat around 28,000 fans, but officials are hoping to use temporary seats to boost that capacity to 45,000, which is the minimum number of seats required by FIFA.

During the FIFA live announcement, Toronto Mayor John Tory stated in a video message that he welcomed the World Cup to Toronto.

“This global city is ready to welcome the global game,” he said. "Toronto is all in and ready to welcome the world.”

Ten games will be played in Canada, with the exact breakdown between the two cities unknown.

Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium was also one of the finalists, but was not selected.

Alberta’s Minister of Culture Ron Orr said in a statement that he shares in the “collective disappointment with soccer fans here in Alberta” that the Commonwealth Stadium was not named as one of the venues.

“While they won’t have the opportunity to see the games here, we do hope fans visiting Canada watch the matches and take the opportunity to travel to Alberta and experience our first-class western hospitality, our picturesque landscapes and our energetic cities.”

This is the first time that the men’s tournament will be played in Canada, and the first time that three countries have jointly hosted the event.

This will also be the first World Cup to include 48 teams after the tournament’s expansion. Before the 2026 World Cup, the 2022 World Cup will be happening in Qatar this winter.

The full list of venues includes two cities from Canada, three from Mexico, and 11 from the U.S.

2026 WORLD CUP CITIES