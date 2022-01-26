Vancouver traffic: Commuters told to expect 'major delays' after bridge closure

Drivers heading into and out of Vancouver are being warned to expect "major delays" following the brief closure of a high-traffic route connecting the city to the North Shore.

The Lions Gate Bridge was closed Wednesday morning following some type of "vehicle incident," the Ministry of Transportation said through its DriveBC Twitter account.

Emergency crews were at the scene, it said shortly after 9 a.m., and lanes were blocked in both directions.

The ministry warned those who normally rely on the route to expect delays, even after the lanes reopened about 40 minutes later.

It's likely congestion will also be a factor at the Second Narrows crossing as commuters look for a detour around the incident.