Vancouver traffic: These summer events could lead to delays, road closures

With many summer events returning to Vancouver after a pandemic-related hiatus, drivers are being warned that road closures and traffic delays are also coming back.

In recent weeks, BMO Vancouver Marathon and the Vancouver Sun Run led to road closures across the city. It's something drivers may need to anticipate in the months ahead, as the city has a long list of events booked through mid-September.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming back so many cherished special events to Vancouver," said Lisa Parker, director of public space and street use, in a news release.

"They are an important part of fostering vibrant, thriving communities across the city, especially this year as we continue to recover from the pandemic."

Some of the upcoming events include:

June 12 – RBC Run for the Kids

June 23 to June 27 – Jazz Fest at the Vancouver Art Gallery

June 25 – Vancouver Half Marathon

June 26 – Greek Day on Broadway

June 30 to July 1 – Canada Day Celebrations

July 2 to July 3 – Jazz Fest at Roundhouse and Drake Street

July 16 to July 17 – Chinatown Festival

July 23, 27 and 30 – Honda Celebration of Light

July 29 to July 31 – Powell Street Festival

July 31 – Pride Parade

Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27 – Granville Promenade

Aug. 12 to Aug. 14 – Festival of India

Aug. 12 to Aug. 14 – Mural Fest Mount Pleasant

Aug. 20 – Car Free Day on Denman Street

Aug. 27 – Car Free Day on Main Street

Aug. 31 to Sept. 7 – Taiwan Fest

Sept. 10 – RBC Gran Fondo

Sept. 10 – Car Free Day on Commercial Drive

Drivers are also warned that upcoming and ongoing construction can impact their trips.