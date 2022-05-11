Vancouver traffic: These summer events could lead to delays, road closures
With many summer events returning to Vancouver after a pandemic-related hiatus, drivers are being warned that road closures and traffic delays are also coming back.
In recent weeks, BMO Vancouver Marathon and the Vancouver Sun Run led to road closures across the city. It's something drivers may need to anticipate in the months ahead, as the city has a long list of events booked through mid-September.
"We are thrilled to be welcoming back so many cherished special events to Vancouver," said Lisa Parker, director of public space and street use, in a news release.
"They are an important part of fostering vibrant, thriving communities across the city, especially this year as we continue to recover from the pandemic."
Some of the upcoming events include:
June 12 – RBC Run for the Kids
June 23 to June 27 – Jazz Fest at the Vancouver Art Gallery
June 25 – Vancouver Half Marathon
June 26 – Greek Day on Broadway
June 30 to July 1 – Canada Day Celebrations
July 2 to July 3 – Jazz Fest at Roundhouse and Drake Street
July 16 to July 17 – Chinatown Festival
July 23, 27 and 30 – Honda Celebration of Light
July 29 to July 31 – Powell Street Festival
July 31 – Pride Parade
Aug. 6, 13, 20, 27 – Granville Promenade
Aug. 12 to Aug. 14 – Festival of India
Aug. 12 to Aug. 14 – Mural Fest Mount Pleasant
Aug. 20 – Car Free Day on Denman Street
Aug. 27 – Car Free Day on Main Street
Aug. 31 to Sept. 7 – Taiwan Fest
Sept. 10 – RBC Gran Fondo
Sept. 10 – Car Free Day on Commercial Drive
Drivers are also warned that upcoming and ongoing construction can impact their trips.