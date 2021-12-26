Vancouver transit: Expect delays as SkyTrain, bus service impacted by snowy weather

Officials warn those relying on public transportation to brace for service impacts due to snowy weather in Metro Vancouver.

TransLink said the Boxing Day snowfall may impact bus and SkyTrain service across the region.

The region's transit operator said the Expo and Millennium lines are operating "slower than normal" because of the weather, but as of Sunday morning, the Canada Line was running as usual.

Those looking for information on specific routes can monitor alerts on TransLink's Alerts and Advisories webpage.

As of 10 a.m., 119 alerts were posted about the region's bus lines, though not all were because of the storm.

Periods of snow are in the forecast for Vancouver and nearby areas throughout the day on Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

With the wind chill, it could feel as cold as -21 C overnight.