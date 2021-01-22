Staff at a Vancouver Value Village were dumfounded this week when they discovered a donated bag containing a large sum of cash that was accidentally included. COVID outbreak declared at Sudbury's Finlandia Village Public Health Sudbury and Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Finlandiakoti apartment building of Finlandia Village. Mike Nickel announces he's running for mayor of Edmonton Mike Nickel announced on Friday night that he’s running for mayor in the upcoming October civic election, after hinting at a run for several months. Tavares scores winner on power play, Leafs beat Oilers 4-2 John Tavares scored the winner on a power play in the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Friday.