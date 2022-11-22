Vancouver venues gear up for influx of Canada soccer fans

Every four years, the world comes together to for a month-long celebration of the beautiful game – and this time around, with Canada back in soccer's World Cup, local bars and restaurants are hoping to score as well.

“I’m not usually a huge sports fan. But it’s so much more fun to watch it in a room where everyone’s cheering, and we get the big reactions and stuff like that," said Natasha Roussopoulos, front of house manager at Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre.

The Hollywood will be open for all 64 World Cup matches this year to host fans from around the world as they cheer for their home squads – including Canada.

"It’s the first time since ’86 that Canada’s been in the World Cup so that’s so exciting," said Roussopoulos.

With the tournament moved from its usual summer spot on the calendar, the November weather may keep fans at home for some of the games, but staff at bars and restaurants don't expect that to be the case when Canada plays.

“It’s definitely weird having it at this time of year. And especially with the time difference, as well. But what can you do? We’re here and we’re happy to have it again," said Rachelle Godwin, a manager at Commercial Drive's Junior's Pub.

She said extra staff will be on hand in anticipation of a full house for Canada's match against Belgium which kicks off at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Canada's two other group matches start even earlier than that, forcing some bars and restaurants to adjust their hours and their menus.

“We designed a special World Cup menu for such an occasion," said Gundher Ortiz of Don Oso's Mexican Restaurant. "So, we’ve got breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches, and a few drink specials as well.”

The Hollywood doesn't have a kitchen but there will be a daily rotation of food trucks parked outside throughout the tournament so soccer fans don't go hungry.

“You can get your food out there and bring it inside," said Roussopoulos. "We don’t have the capacity for a kitchen here but we do have lots of popcorn and classic movie theatre stuff.”