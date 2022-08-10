Vancouver weather: Cooler temperatures, chance of rain in forecast

After many warm days in a row, Metro Vancouver's weather is expected to be a little cooler through the rest of the week, with a chance of showers in the forecast.

Environment Canada's forecast for Vancouver predicts temperatures won't get higher than 24 C until next week and could dip to 14 C overnight.

Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday could see some showers, the weather agency says. Friday and Sunday are both predicted to be sunny, however.

But other parts of B.C. are expected to be far less temperate. Heat warnings stretch across the Central Coast, Fraser Canyon, North Coast and North Thompson regions.

For example, the Fraser Canyon, which includes Lytton, is expected to see highs near 35 C in the coming days.

"Above seasonal daytime temperatures combined with elevated overnight temperatures will mean little relief from the heat," Environment Canada's warning for that region said.

"Temperatures are expected to fall back to seasonal norms by the weekend."

WARMER WEATHER TO RETURN?

Earlier this month, The Weather Network released its forecast for August, saying that while a "cooler pattern" is expected for the first couple weeks, warmer weather is expected in mid-to-late August.

Even so, temperatures are not expected to get as hot as they did in the last week of July, when records were broken several days in a row and more than a dozen suspected heat-related deaths were reported in the province.

The B.C. Coroner Service said the deaths were recorded between July 26 and Aug. 3, and more than half involved people who were 70 years old or older. The youngest people suspected of succumbing to the heat were two people in their 40s.

Meteorologist Brett Anderson of AccuWeather told CTV News that a quick look at the month of August showed slightly above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall for B.C.'s South Coast. In the northern half of the province, it's expected there will be slightly below-normal temperatures with above-normal rainfall.

"I think temperatures are going to average above-normal, probably at least a degree above normal for this month," he said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Meagan Gill and Andrew Weichel