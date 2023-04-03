Vancouver Whitecaps forward Simon Becher named MLS player of the matchday
Staff
The Canadian Press
Vancouver Whitecaps forward Simon Becher has been named the Major League Soccer player of the matchday.
Becher, 23, scored two goals and added an assist in his first MLS start in Vancouver's 5-0 rout of CF Montreal last Saturday.
With the two goals, Becher also became the fastest player in MLS history to record four goals to start his career - doing so in just 87 minutes of play.
Becher leads the Whitecaps in goals this season with four across all competitions.
He's the first Whitecap to win player of the matchday since forward Brian White in October 2021.
The Whitecaps have a 1-2-3 record to begin the MLS season. Their next game is Saturday against the Portland Timbers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.
-
Canadian Armed Forces facing member shortage 'crisis'The Department of National Defence tells CTV News that the Canadian Armed Forces is facing a shortage of 16,000 members.
-
'Freedom Convoy' in 'full swing' when emergency law invoked, feds tell courtA federal lawyer says the 'Freedom Convoy' movement was still in 'full swing' the day the Liberal government invoked the Emergencies Act early last year, justifying the extraordinary measures.
-
As pandemic fears ease, Ontarians ready to travel this summerNew research shows many Ontarians are getting ready to pack their bags for a spring or summer trip – despite concerns their trip could be delayed or even cancelled.
-
Man released from police custody after inconclusive autopsyA man who was taken into custody after the death of another man in Edmonton last week has been released without charges while police wait to find out what caused the victim's death.
-
Urban decay: These five buildings face city’s wrecking ballA new report to London, Ont.’s city council’s Community and Protective Services Committee recommends five derelict buildings for possible demolition.
-
Sask. community coyote bounty priced at $20 per set of pawsA bounty on coyotes, offering $20 for each set of paws, was recently introduced in the RM of Weyburn.
-
Via Rail train stopped near Brockville, Ont. after hitting fallen treeA Via Rail train has been stopped between Ottawa and Kingston because of a fallen tree on the tracks.
-
Former employee files $3.7M lawsuit against Alberta Health ServicesA former registered nurse with Alberta Health Services has filed a $3.7-million lawsuit alleging she was wrongfully dismissed over her views regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'It was like a nightmare': Ontario woman loses precious family photos after smartphone stolenAn Ontario woman said one minute she had her smartphone while shopping for clothes at a Mississauga mall, and then the next, it was gone.