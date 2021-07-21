Vancouver Whitecaps returning to B.C. at end of July for training
The Vancouver Whitecaps say they will return to Canada for a week of training at the end of July.
The club says in a statement that it will return to Vancouver, B.C., from the U.S. on July 25 and resume training two days later.
It says it also has been able to move a match against Austin FC from July 28 to Sept. 4.
Whitecaps chief executive officer Axel Schuster says in a statement that the club explored a number of scheduling options in an effort to play as many games as possible at BC Place.
The club has been playing its home games in Sandy, Utah, for the Major League Soccer season due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Whitecaps (3-7-4) drew 0-0 with the Houston Dynamo on Tuesday night, with both teams recording zero shots on goal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2021.
