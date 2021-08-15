Vancouver Whitecaps say 3 youth players were assaulted in Burnaby, 1 sent to hospital

Vancouver Whitecaps FC says three players from its academy were assaulted in "what is believed to be a racially motivated attack" Saturday night.

The soccer team said in a statement Sunday that the incident happened at an outdoor gathering and that Burnaby RCMP are investigating. The team did not say where in Burnaby the incident occurred or at what time.

"One player is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery following surgery," the team said in its statement.

One suspect was arrested after the incident, according to the Whitecaps.

The team added it would do everything in its power to support its players and urge "the toughest punishment possible for those responsible."

"Enough is enough," the Whitecaps said. "We are heartbroken and sickened by the allegations and strongly condemn all forms of discrimination, racism, and hate. Such disgusting behaviour has absolutely no place in our community."

CTV News Vancouver has video of the aftermath of a stabbing that occurred in Burnaby on Saturday night, and Burnaby RCMP have confirmed that a 17-year-old victim was taken to hospital. A 17-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after the incident, according to police.

Mounties were unable to confirm, however, that the stabbing incident was the same one referenced in the statement from the Vancouver Whitecaps. Burnaby RCMP referred questions about the team's statement to the team.

CTV News has reached out to the Whitecaps for more information. This story will be updated if a response is received.

In a news release, Burnaby RCMP said officers were called to the stabbing scene at East Hastings Street and Kensington Avenue around 11:40 p.m.

“When officers arrived they found a teenage male with a stab wound,” Burnaby RCMP said in an email to CTV News.

A photo from the scene shows what appears to be a person lying on the ground at a gas station, while paramedics attend to them and a few teens dressed in street-wear are standing close by.

A police dog was brought in to help find the suspect, who was located and taken into custody.

Video from near the scene of the incident shows a suspect being handcuffed as well as the victim being loaded into an ambulance.

“It’s believed a group of people had been partying in the area, and a confrontation occurred between several people before the stabbing happened," police said in their release.

Mounties said they do not believe the suspect and victim knew each other. They said they're still working to determine the motive for the incident and what charges may be recommended.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and reference file number 21-28918, police said.