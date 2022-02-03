Vancouver Whitecaps sign top striker Brian White to four-year extension

The Vancouver Whitecaps locked up a potent piece of their offence, signing American striker Brian White to a four-year extension.

The deal, announced Thursday, will keep White in Vancouver through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.

White, who turned 26 on Thursday, had a team-high 12 goals and five assists for the 'Caps in 2021, helping the club to its first playoff appearance in four years.

Vancouver acquired the native of Flemington, N.J., from the New York Red Bulls for US$400,000 in general allocation money in June.

He has 27 goals and nine assists across 74 MLS appearances since coming into the league in 2018.

Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement White has “made a huge impact” since joining the club, both on offence and defence.