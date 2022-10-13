Vancouver, Winnipeg praise Edmonton grant supporting downtown residential projects

Business leaders from two Canadian cities agree that a City of Edmonton grant created last year is helping make downtown a more attractive space for residential developers.

Last year, the city launched the $20-million economic incentive construction grant to incentivize shovel-ready projects creating more housing options within the downtown core.

According to the city, 13 applications were received for the construction grant and 10 are proceeding, creating 2,341 new residential spaces and supporting approximately 4,050 jobs.

At an Edmonton Downtown sponsored event Thursday, leaders from Vancouver and Winnipeg shared how that grant is an innovative way to encourage densification.

"(That's) something we can learn from," said Nolan Marshall, president and CEO of Downtown Vancouver. "We have a large residential population, it's what made Vancouver so resilient during the pandemic.

"But as we think about what all of our urban places and all of our downtowns need to look like, we need exponentially more housing in our downtown cores, and I think an incentive program like the one Edmonton has is something we can all learn from," Marshall added.

For Kate Fenske, Downtown Winnipeg BIZ CEO, increasing the number of residents living downtown is key to the success of a city.

"If you have a strong, vibrant downtown, you are able to attract more investment that supports services and amenities throughout your city," Fenske said. "Cities are judged by their downtowns."

"If you can boost your commercial, your business and your property taxes in your downtown, that can support everything else that's happening in Edmonton," she added.

While not everyone will want to give up their front lawn or large home, Fenske said having a wider array of housing options is smarter, since densification slows urban sprawl.

"It's not about trying to get everyone to live in downtown," Fenske said. "It's about making sure you have the right options so you can attract more people, boost your population (and) boost the economic activity that's happening."

Puneeta McBryan, Edmonton Downtown Business Association executive director, said having perspectives from other downtown leaders helps encourage business and community leaders while inspiring new innovations.

According to the last census, around 13,000 Edmontonians call the downtown core home.

Anything that will help that number increase will also help the perceptions around downtown safety, McBryan added, since more people will be in the core.

"We have to (also) be solving the root problems and meeting people's needs and providing supportive housing and economic opportunities," McBryan said. "All these things that actually prevent crime and disorder."

She hopes the city will renew the grant program to spur even more construction projects.

"I’m hoping we see another residential construction grant because that really helps get the ball moving," McBryan added. "We have 10 projects going right now downtown that wouldn’t have gone if it wasn’t for that grant.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Marek Tkach