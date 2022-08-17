Vancouver zoo closed for 2nd day after wolves apparently freed intentionally

The Greater Vancouver Zoo is closed for a second day after wolves were apparently freed intentionally at the facility.

A brief statement was shared by the zoo shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, which is when the facility is scheduled to open.

"We will remain closed today," the message shared on Instagram stories said. "Thank you for your patience and understanding!"

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

On Tuesday morning, the zoo was abruptly closed with little warning to the public. Some who went to the zoo shortly after it opened were turned away at the gates and only told there'd been an "issue with an animal."

The zoo posted a very brief message to Instagram and Facebook stories, informing the public of the closure.

"Important announcement for all zoo guests. The Greater Vancouver Zoo will remain closed for today," the post said, with a picture of the closed gates. "Thank you for understanding!"

Few details were shared by the attraction until mid-afternoon, when provincial conservation officers revealed wolves escaped their enclosure. At that point, the zoo said in a statement that police were "investigating what appears to be unlawful entry and vandalism."

WHAT HAPPENED

In its statement, the Greater Vancouver Zoo said Langley RCMP and B.C. Conservation Officer Service were called to help contain the wolves after they were "found outside their enclosure" Tuesday morning.

"This is an ongoing investigation and is suspicious, and believed to be due to malicious intent," the zoo's statement said.

Langley RCMP confirmed with CTV News Vancouver that a fence at the zoo had been cut and there was break-and-enter investigation underway. They wouldn't indicate where that fence was, but said it's part of their investigation. Mounties also said they didn't have much information to go on, as the zoo doesn't have any security cameras.

The zoo's website indicates there are normally 15 wolves held in captivity at the Langley property, including six cubs, but authorities have not publicly confirmed how many escaped.

Zoo officials said most had been recovered as of Tuesday afternoon, but that a "small number" remained on the loose. It's unclear if any more were recaptured overnight, but officials said the wolves do not pose any danger to the public.

CONTENTIOUS HISTORY

Over the years, the zoo has been the subject of several complaints and criticisms. Most recently, allegations of animal cruelty put forward by the Vancouver Humane Society were investigated by the SPCA.

In March, a statement from the Greater Vancouver Zoo about the allegations said it was "made aware of an opinion piece" about the facility.

"The Greater Vancouver Zoo takes the health and welfare of animals very seriously," the statement said.

"As a (Canada Accredited Zoo and Aquarium, and World Association of Zoos and Aquariums) facility we meet and exceed all provincial and federal requirements."

In 2019, the humane society filed a similar report alleging animal cruelty.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy