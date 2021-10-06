Vandalism and property damage reported at Windsor-Essex public parks

The Municipality of Lakeshore says at least nine public park washrooms have been the site of property damage and vandalism over the past month, forcing the early closure of the facilities.

In mid to late September, the municipality says staff attended the nine outdoor public washrooms which suffered extensive damage including broken mirrors, clogged toilets, as well as a melted garbage can which was found inside one facility. The damage has forced the facilities to close for the year.

"These senseless acts of vandalism have contributed to unsafe conditions in our parks and reduced access to the beautiful facilities that many people in our community enjoy every day," said Mayor Tom Bain. "It is frustrating to see such disregard for public property as well as the negative impact it has had on our park users and visitors."

Recently, catch basins at local parks have had their lids removed which, the municipality says, becomes hazardous for users. The catch basins have also been filled with garbage.

The town is asking anyone with information related to the vandalism to contact Lakeshore OPP at 519-728-1810 or anonymously www.CrimeStoppers.ca or 1-800-222-8477. To report a vandalism issue, contact the municipality directly.

Vandalism also shut down a restroom at Captain Wilson park in south Windsor last week.

The Town of LaSalle also reported vandalism at the Vollmer Complex soccer building where a water bottle refill station was damaged and a port-a-john flipped over.

The water fountain/bottle refill station was vandalized at the soccer building at the Vollmer Complex. The port-a-johns were also flipped over. If you know something about this, call @LaSallePoliceON at 519-969-5210 or @CStoppers at 519-258-8477. #ourkidsplayhere #respect pic.twitter.com/YKJXkGDR8U

The town asks residents who may have information to contact LaSalle police at 519-969-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.