Vandalism at Leamington park prompts cleanup from local girls

Two Leamington girls are taking matters into their own hands after their favourite parks keeps getting vandalized.

Kashlyn Young, 9, and Leigha Whaley, 8, have been cleaning inappropriate words and symbols off of the playground at Wilkinson Park in Leamington.

“We saw the writing and we didn’t want any other kids to see it,” says Young.

The girls have been using dry erase markers and pencil erasers to remove the graffiti.

“I felt happy that we did something good and it’s not there anymore and we don’t have to see the bad writing,” says Whaley.

The girls say it took about an hour and a half to cleanup the graffiti on various spots on the play structures.

The non-profit group Guardians of the Children noticed the girls work on a Facebook post and are presenting them with an award this Sunday.

“It’s just recognizing young people or children that are helping in the community to make it a better place, like these kids ended up cleaning the park,” says Guardian member Itsy.

Town officials say the Public Works team cleans the park on a daily basis, which includes removing graffiti when it is found; however, the vandalism persists.

“We are aware of some of the challenges, and have been talking with concerned citizens in the neighbourhood,” says Kelly Sfetkidis, manager of communications and public relations.

Sfetkidis says the municipality is preparing a tender to improve the lighting in the park, which should help prevent the vandalism.