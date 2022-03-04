Vandalism at Russian church may be hate crime: Victoria police

Victoria police are investigating a possible hate crime after vandals targeted a Russian church in B.C.'s capital.

Red paint was tossed on the front door of the St. Sophia Orthodox Church at the corner of May and Joseph streets in the Fairfield area.

Police say the crime happened Wednesday between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

According to the St. Sophia website, the church is a Canadian parish of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The vandalism occurred roughly a week after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.

Police say a hate crime expert is part of the VicPD investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.