Vandalism at Tecumseh Optimist Park closes washrooms

Town of Tecumseh officials say ongoing vandalism at Optimist Park has led to the decision to close the washroom facilities for the remainder of the season.

The damage and vandalism was taking place at the park at 13731 St. Gregory's St. in Tecumseh.

“It is unfortunate that the behaviour of a few has resulted in this decision,” said Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara. “This has been an ongoing issue throughout this season and we have no choice but to close the facility.”

Damage to the washroom facilities have been extensive and have included broken doors, setting fires to trashcans, tearing off soap dispensers and baby changing stations, soffits and roof damage, damage to downspout and eaves troughs, and purposely clogging toilets.

The Tecumseh Parks and Recreation Department will be working to repair the damage prior to the 2022 season.

“We have experienced an increase of damage and vandalism to our park washroom facilities both at Optimist Park and Lakewood Park this summer,” said Paul Anthony, director of Parks and Recreation. “The damage to the Optimist Park washroom this weekend is significant and will take time to repair.”

The Parks and Recreation Department is working with the OPP and reviewing security video in an effort to locate the individuals responsible for the damages. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-319-1122 or report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For the remainder of the season, portable toilets will be available to service the park and tennis court users. The washrooms will reopen in spring 2022.