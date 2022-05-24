Vandalism reported at Windsor Catholic school

A Windsor Catholic elementary school has been hit with vandalism.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board reported vandalism at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Elementary School at 775 Capitol St.

“The vandalism consisted mostly of graffiti that was spray painted on a number of exit doors, as well as a broken window,” said a statement from the board.

The WECDSB’s security company informed the board of the vandalism on Monday night, after a report from Windsor police.

“Much of the graffiti was racial and sexual in nature,” the board said.

Crews were removing the graffiti Tuesday morning.

“The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board strives to create environments that are free from discrimination and harassment and strongly condemns any acts of vandalism, especially those that are sexual or racial in nature, in the strongest possible terms,” continued the statement