Vandalism spree in Winnipeg results in man facing 130 charges: police

A 22-year-old man is facing 130 charges after multiple cars had their windows smashed out while parked in several Winnipeg neighbourhoods.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, between December 2021 and February 2022 it received dozens of similar reports regarding vehicles being damaged, particularly in Fort Garry and St. James.

General patrol and community support officers determined that rows of cars had their windows smashed while parked on the road.

The Major Crimes Unit continued with the investigation and identified a suspect.

Then on Feb. 6, police found a fresh round of damaged cars parked in the King Edward neighbourhood.

With the help of the AIR1 helicopter, officers found a suspect driving in the area and conducted a traffic stop.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody and is facing 130 charges of mischief to property. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The suspect was released on an undertaking.

Police officers note they believe the suspect acted alone, and doesn’t know any of the victims whose cars were damaged.