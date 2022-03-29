Vandalism strikes Regina business once again

For the second time in a matter of months and fifth time in just under a year, Country Corner Donuts was on the receiving end of vandalism.

Despite the recent acts of vandalism, owner Vuong Pham has been trying to stay positive after his business was targeted again and said it doesn’t reflect the community

“Everybody here is so nice and supports me a lot I love this country and I love this community,” Pham said.

That belief was reiterated when Pham came into work Tuesday morning and saw one of his regular customers trying to clean up the mess.

“I seen glass all over the store and I seen two big rocks,” said Pham

Derogatory and racist comments were also written on the glass creating more concerns for the business owner.

“My concern now before they just hit and run and now they have time to write things,” Pham said.

While many in the community are shocked, they are also supporting Pham and his business

“I think its terrible I think if you came and talked to them for a little bit they are the kindest people in the community its terrible I can't really understand it,” said customer Matt Wenarchuk.

The insensitive remarks made on the windows aren’t just leaving an impact on Pham.

Amory Oxebin was standing outside the business and could not believe what was written on the windows.

“It is just disrespectful,” said Oxedin. “They should not do that because a lot of people work hard around here.”

Instead of cleaning up, Pham has decided to leave the damage visible to spread awareness that racism continues to be a part of life for many in Regina.