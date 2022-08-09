Vandalism to Windsor parks spikes 58 per cent

Vandalism to city parks and playgrounds has increased by 58 per cent over the past few years.

The City of Windsor has spent $80,000 in removing graffiti, fixing damages to washroom and making repairs to various park amenities such as playgrounds, fencing, and splash pads

The repairs are required immediately as they often have offensive materials and/or create unsafe conditions for the public.

They usually can't be delayed and are often in response to 311 calls received.

The Town of Lakeshore also reported over $16,000 in damage to park washrooms in May.