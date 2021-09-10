iHeartRadio

Vandals cause $1,000 damage in Meaford park building

A washroom at McCarroll Park in Meaford, Ont., is vandalized with black spray paint between Sept. 4 and Sept. 7, 2021 (Supplied)

Police are looking for the culprits who vandalized the facilities at a park in Meaford earlier this week.

Grey Bruce provincial police say the offenders damaged the washrooms at McCarroll Park on Parker Street East sometime between Sat., Sept. 4 and Tues., Sept. 7.

Police say they caused about $1,000 in damage with black spray paint.

The OPP is encouraging anyone with information on this incident to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

