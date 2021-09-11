Vandals deface numerous London North Centre Liberal candidate's signs

London North Centre Federal MP candidate Peter Fragistkatos says roughly $1000 worth of campaign signs have been vandalized across the city.

His office was notified by Londoners after nearly a dozen signs had vulgar language written over them. Volunteers spent the day trying to remove all the damaged signs.

Fragistkatos, who is seeking re-election says this is unacceptable and a waste of time.

"Campaigns are run by volunteers, that’s how it works. And I have enormous respect for the sacrifices they make. When we see this kind of activity, it needs to be condemned and again it’s happening in numerous campaigns, haven’t seen it before quiet like this, and I wish it would stop quite frankly", said Fragiskatos in an interview with CTV News.