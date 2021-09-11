Vandals deface numerous London North Centre Liberal candidate's signs
CTV News London Reporter
Reta Ismail
London North Centre Federal MP candidate Peter Fragistkatos says roughly $1000 worth of campaign signs have been vandalized across the city.
His office was notified by Londoners after nearly a dozen signs had vulgar language written over them. Volunteers spent the day trying to remove all the damaged signs.
Fragistkatos, who is seeking re-election says this is unacceptable and a waste of time.
"Campaigns are run by volunteers, that’s how it works. And I have enormous respect for the sacrifices they make. When we see this kind of activity, it needs to be condemned and again it’s happening in numerous campaigns, haven’t seen it before quiet like this, and I wish it would stop quite frankly", said Fragiskatos in an interview with CTV News.
-
Public Health Sudbury & Districts warning of three possible COVID-19 exposuresThere are three possible low-risk COVID-19 exposures in the Sudbury area in the last week according to officials.
-
Search for missing swimmer at Port BurwellThe search continues for missing swimmer in Port Burwell, while a Good Samaritan is being credited with saving three others from drowning.
-
Regina first responders remember 9/11 on 20th anniversary20-years-ago, the Twin Towers in New York City were destroyed during a series of terror attacks that left nearly 3,000 people dead and thousands injured on September 11, 2001.
-
Blue Bombers crush Roughriders 33-9 in Banjo Bowl with five touchdowns from their QBsA pair of Blue Bombers quarterbacks led the team to victory on Saturday afternoon.
-
Liberals look to take back Conservative Kildonan-St. Paul ridingThe Federal Election is fast approaching, and in the Kildonan–St. Paul riding, candidates are doing one last round of door-knocking before voters go to the polls.
-
Motorcycle driver charged after wheelie crash on Hwy 7/8A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he did a wheelie and crashed his motorcycle on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener.
-
Town of Meaford remembers 9/11 victims with unique monumentWhile far away from the epicentre of the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the community of Meaford has unique ways to remember the victims.
-
OPP investigating fatal collision in BracebridgeOne person has died in a single-vehicle collision near Bracebridge.
-
Traffic stop leads to seizure of cash and suspected drugs in Grande Prairie, Alta.: RCMPCash and suspected drugs were seized by RCMP in Grande Prairie after a traffic stop earlier this week.